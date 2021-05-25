Charged by the new media management and licensing company with identifying new business opportunities within film distribution across streaming platforms throughout Europe, Gareth Noble has been appointed by Bitmax as European business development and content relations manager.





Noble boasts 30 years’ experience in the digital media distribution business having worked for major record labels including Sony Music and Universal Music. His early career included working with artists including Oasis, George Michael, Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey, helping license and distribute albums to retail outlets. His skillset includes licensing and distributing music videos and film across streaming platforms.



In his new role, Noble will be responsible for the development and management of European sales strategy and will aim to tap into his industry experience and contacts across the sector, having licensed films from all genres including small independent films to cult classics.



“I’ve spent my career developing a deep understanding of the digital domain and working with a boutique media distribution business such as Bitmax gives me the chance to make sure our clients have as much help as they need to get their content in the right format with the right assets to streaming platforms across Europe, such as Apple and Prime,” Noble remarked on his new role. “I am looking forward to helping our clients find new ways to make money out of their work.”



Added Bitmax managing director UK Tom Jones: "Gareth's personable approach and ability to speak to anybody coupled with his in-depth knowledge of the music and film industry will be instrumental in helping independent film producers work with Bitmax to distribute films to new audiences using different revenue models including AVOD , TVOD, PVOD and SVOD ."