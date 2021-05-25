Nurses Down Under looks at the heart of Sydney’s frontline, with exclusive access to the men and women working in hospitals across the city. From A&E incidents to operations in theatre, deliveries in maternity wards and races against time with the organ transplantation team, it will allow viewers to see the world of medicine through a nurse’s eye.

The programme has been commissioned for UKTV by Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor, and ordered by Adam Collings, channel director for W. Steve North is genre general manager for comedy and entertainment and Hilary Rosen is head of factual and factual entertainment. Executive producers for ITV Studios Australia are head of factual Ben Ulm and Steve Bibb, with the guidance from head of content Beth Hart.



Nightingale said: “I’m delighted to be working with ITV Studios Australia on this fascinating and heart-warming new series. The producers have done an excellent job gaining access to a fantastic new team of frontline workers who can give us a real sense of what it’s like to be a nurse during these extraordinary times.”

Added Collings: “Now more than ever do we need to celebrate frontline heroes across the globe, so I’m thrilled to have this brilliant documentary series coming to W later this year. We may be thousands of miles away from Australia, but there’s possibly many more similarities in this environment than we might think. Nurses Down Under will mix emotional stories with lighter moments that our viewers know and love, making this a perfect new addition to the schedule.”



ITV Studios, whose Australian arm was the series producer, is handling distribution internationally and the series is set to air later this year.