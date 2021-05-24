Real-time Engagement Platform (RTEP) provider Monterosa has made the official launch of Monterosa / Interaction Cloud, its SaaS platform designed to help make audiences more valuable through loyalty, first-party data and commerce.
Monterosa technology is behind many of the world's biggest interactive events, TV shows, and sports, trusted to power high-profile properties for customers including ITV/Love Island (pictured), Nickelodeon, Vodafone, EA Sports and Liverpool Football Club.
In 2020, the company claimed a 200% increase in unique users - engaging and interacting five times more than in 2019. This said the company highlights the growth in consumer appetite for interactivity and the consequent sense of community. It added that in the context of a need for revenue diversity, and a demand for more data-driven consumer relationships, the new self-service platform is being made available to organisations in media and sport who want to unlock greater value from their audiences.
The platform is positioned as a faster, more versatile alternative to in-house or outsourced product builds, the platform's set of Experiences are ready-made front-end applications with customisation options, underpinned by what are claimed to be high levels of scalability, resilience, support and data security. Among the spectrum of Experiences on offer are real-time games, voting, companion apps and interactive video layers.
To harness the value of first-party data for segmentation, predictions and personalisation, the platform's extensible architecture integrates first-party data with customer data platforms (CDPs), CRMs, ad servers and online video platforms.
“Media and sports organisations face both threats and great opportunity. With busy internal teams, they need ways to deliver compelling, reliable digital products quickly, feeding their need for audience loyalty, first party data, and commerce,” commented Monterosa CEO Tom McDonnell. We created the interaction cloud to be the engine room for that engagement, helping them execute their digital strategy quickly with software that slots into their existing environments.”
Monterosa / Interaction Cloud has been deployed with ViacomCBS/Nickelodeon in the latest edition of its hit Kid's Choice Awards property. This is said to have see the platform service hundreds of millions of votes cast from 24 countries and 17 different languages over a six-week period.
“Monterosa has given us the ability to reach our audience in a new way," commented Michelle Cauchi senior director, creative promotions, interactive production Nickelodeon. “They've been instrumental in our growth, making sure our offering can keep up with social media. We can iterate together on products and control everything ourselves from the platform. We would highly recommend both Monterosa and the platform.”
