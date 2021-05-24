Global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform Pixalate has unveiled what it claims is a unprecedented global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s mobile and connected TV (CTV) apps.
Indeed, with the Monthly Publisher Trust Index, the company says it can bring new levels of transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem. The ranking system is based on traffic quality and can index and analyse two trillion data points across the programmatic ecosystem including over 5 million apps and more than 35 app categories to create 200 unique reports across the Google, Apple, Roku, and Amazon app stores.
Revealing the reason for its technology choices, the company says that while traditional ranking systems use a quantitative-based approach, its offer uses proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including brand safety, invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), programmatic reach and viewability. The Pixalate Top 100 rankings span 35 plus different app categories, including IAB 2.2 taxonomies, across four regions: North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America.
The Publisher Trust Indexes also feature more than 200 unique Pixalate Top 100 rankings for mobile and CTV apps. The top five rated apps on each major app store in North America in April 2021 are: Google Play Store, with WeatherBug, Spotify, The Weather Channel, MyFitnessPal, and ibis Paint X; Apple App Store for The Weather Channel, Words with Friends 2, MyFitnessPal, WeatherBug, and Spider Solitaire; Roku Channel Store for Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, Univision NOW, and NewsON; Amazon Fire TV Channel Store: Philo, Pluto TV, CNNgo, fuboTV and Sling TV.
App publishers will have the ability to request a free Publisher Diagnostic Report to gain insights and understand how buyers evaluate their business. The report provides publishers insights to better manage their reputation and improve quality. Once verified as the registered owner of an app, publishers will receive the report detailing risk factors identified with suggestions to address any issues.
“Despite their critical role in the digital ad supply chain and proximity to the end-users, publishers are too often overlooked when it comes to mitigating risk and improving traffic quality,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO at Pixalate commenting on the launch. “Empowering publishers to identify and assess their ad fraud and privacy compliance risks will create a more transparent and trustworthy programmatic ad supply chain.”
