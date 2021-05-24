In the latest example of the growing importance of the video-sharing and entertainment platform in the mobile realm, Vodafone’s youth-focused mobile network VOXI has added popular TikTok to its Endless Video plans.
The new offering will see new and existing customers able to have unlimited data to stream TikTok as well as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play – from £15 per month. Every VOXI plan is contract-free and tariffs also include Endless Social Media – with unlimited data for Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter - and 5G at no extra cost.
With TikTok one of the fastest growing apps in the UK those on VOXI will now be able to watch, like, upload and share, as much as they like, without worrying about eating into their data allowance. What’s more, customers can enjoy faster streaming and uploads powered by Vodafone’s growing 5G network.
Commenting on the availability of TikTok on the package, Scott Currie, Head of VOXI, said: “We have seen how incredibly popular TikTok is with our VOXI customers, with usage having spiked massively over the last year. By adding TikTok to our Endless Video plans we are giving our customers the freedom to access the content and channels they love, with simple, cost-effective prices – on a mobile network they can count on.”
TikTok will be available on VOXI’s Endless Video plans with immediate effect. Those on 20 GBytes of data will pay £15 for a package including 5G and unlimited data to use on TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play + Facebook & Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter.
The 45 GByte data offer for £20, including 5G and unlimited data to use on TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play + Facebook & Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter.
