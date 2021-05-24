Aiming to build on what it says is its global success, and underpinning what it says is its commitment to collaborating with partners around the world to create engaging local adaptations from its slate of hit formats, A+E Networks Global Content Sales has announced multiple format commissions in key global territories.
Heading the slate is Alone (pictured), a self-shot survival competition series that has been a critical and ratings success for seven seasons on The HISTORY Channel in the US, with an eighth season set to premiere in June, and which recently premiered its first season on Discovery+ Sweden as Ensam I Vildmarken. The latter is the format’s third successful launch in the Nordics, as the fifth season of Alone’s Danish iteration, Alene I Vildmarken, premiered as number one in its time slot on DR-1 in March, and Norway premiered its version of the format, Alene, in 2017.
In Latin America, the Spanish-language format Forged in Fire (Desafio Sobre Fuego) will return for its fourth season on The HISTORY Channel LATAM. Also a ratings hit domestically, Forged in Fire follows outstanding bladesmiths from across the region as they compete to create a gamut of weapons, from the traditional to the exotic.
The HISTORY Channel Latin America will also premiere a Spanish-language adaptation of the domestic HISTORY Channel hit series The UnXplained, a premium mystery format that attempts to get to the truth behind the most bizarre and mysterious events ever reported. Hosted and executive produced in the US by William Shatner, the Spanish-language format is hosted by actor, stand-up comedian, and producer John Leguizamo.
“A+E Networks is fortunate to have a catalogue rich with engaging formats that deliver ratings and appeal to a broad global audience,” said Ellen Lovejoy, SVP head of sales for America and formats . “We are thrilled that these series, that have already found great success in the US, will continue to build and connect to audiences around the world.”
The recent commissions follow earlier news that Generation Dating, A+E’s premium dating format that has two strangers — one younger and one older — become each other's matchmaker, has been picked up by Virgin Media Television in Ireland for a full season commission, while other premium dating format, Bride and Prejudice, recently aired a successful first season on NPO in the Netherlands. The UK iteration of The Rap Game, an A+E Networks competition format, recently won the Broadcast Digital Award for Best Entertainment Programme, and was nominated for both an Edinburgh Festival Award and a BAFTA.
In Latin America, the Spanish-language format Forged in Fire (Desafio Sobre Fuego) will return for its fourth season on The HISTORY Channel LATAM. Also a ratings hit domestically, Forged in Fire follows outstanding bladesmiths from across the region as they compete to create a gamut of weapons, from the traditional to the exotic.
The HISTORY Channel Latin America will also premiere a Spanish-language adaptation of the domestic HISTORY Channel hit series The UnXplained, a premium mystery format that attempts to get to the truth behind the most bizarre and mysterious events ever reported. Hosted and executive produced in the US by William Shatner, the Spanish-language format is hosted by actor, stand-up comedian, and producer John Leguizamo.
“A+E Networks is fortunate to have a catalogue rich with engaging formats that deliver ratings and appeal to a broad global audience,” said Ellen Lovejoy, SVP head of sales for America and formats . “We are thrilled that these series, that have already found great success in the US, will continue to build and connect to audiences around the world.”
The recent commissions follow earlier news that Generation Dating, A+E’s premium dating format that has two strangers — one younger and one older — become each other's matchmaker, has been picked up by Virgin Media Television in Ireland for a full season commission, while other premium dating format, Bride and Prejudice, recently aired a successful first season on NPO in the Netherlands. The UK iteration of The Rap Game, an A+E Networks competition format, recently won the Broadcast Digital Award for Best Entertainment Programme, and was nominated for both an Edinburgh Festival Award and a BAFTA.