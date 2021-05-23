European media group Beta Film has acquired worldwide distribution rights of the French adaptation of the TV crime series The Island of Thirty Coffins.

Led by The Beach and 8 Femmes star Virginie Ledoyen, the series is based on the novel by Maurice Leblanc, also known for his narratives on the adventures of Arsene Lupin which served as a source for the French hit series Lupin.

Created by Elsa Marpeau (Capitaine Marleau) and Florent Meyer (Lupin), The Island of Thirty Coffins is directed by Frederic Mermoud (The Returned); next to Virginie Ledoyen star Charles Berling (Marie Curie, Capitaine Marleau) and Stanley Weber (Borgia, Paula).

The Island of Thirty Coffins (6x1h) circles around Christine, who lost her son at birth 15 years ago. Or so she thought, until she receives a video which could prove that he is not dead. She returns to the island of her childhood in Brittany to get to the truth.

Produced by Thalie Images for France 2, shooting has been wrapped on the Island of Ouessant in Western France last week and is now under way all over Brittany and in Paris.

Stéphane Moatti, Producer Thalie Images, commented: “It is an amazing opportunity to adapt Maurice Leblanc’s iconic book The Island of Thirty Coffins. The setting on a spectacular island with its disturbing strangeness is the heart of this thriller. I’m excited that this series produced with France Television will travel internationally thanks to Beta Film.”

Added Jérôme Vincendon, EVP International Sales & Acquisitions – French-speaking Europe, Beta Film: “We are fascinated by the richness and creativity of the ever growing and blooming French production market. International success stories, such as Lupin and Call My Agent prove the strong, competitive creation landscape in France and underline its worldwide significance. We are very happy to dive even deeper into the French-speaking market and strengthen our crime slate with The Island of Thirty Coffins.”