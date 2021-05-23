Online TV and film rights marketplace allrites has announced a number of new hires to its senior management team.

Nathalie Morley has been appointed Senior Vice President Content Strategy, a role that will see her spearhead allrites’ content strategy and liaise with key buyers and sellers on their editorial plans.

Morley was formerly Chief Content Officer at Trace Group, and prior to that co-created FashionTV where she was Chief Creative Officer for 12 years. Last year, she co-founded VIZUA Entertainment, a new venture dedicated to creating 2D/3D, VR and AR platforms.

Eddy Tan has been appointed Senior Vice President Studio Partnerships and will take the lead on brokering partnerships between allrites and international branded studios to expand the company’s global business opportunities. He will also offer strategic content, marketing and business advice to content buyers and sellers.

Tan has more than 20 years of experience in senior roles across the TV industry at companies such as Disney, NBC Universal, Hallmark and Fox.

Meanwhile, Michael Toedman has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development, which will see him take responsibility for allrites’ business development, commercial strategy and marketing.

Toedman’s global media and advertising executive experience has seen him hold senior commercial positions at Kantar/WPP, BusinessWeek and Euromoney. He is also Founder and MD of marketing firm Soho Syndicate.

In addition, Shay-Lee Barcan has been appointed Senior Vice President Content Acquisition, which will have her focus on growing the company’s diverse content offer to its buyers.

Barcan joined allrites from DOGTV, where she was Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships. She previously held roles at Keshet International and Armoza Formats.

All four executives will report to Riaz Mehta, Founder and CEO of allrites, and begin their roles with immediate effect.

Riaz Mehta, Founder and CEO of allrites, commented: “I am beyond excited to expand the allrites team with four fantastic appointments of this calibre. Nathalie, Eddy, Michael and Shay-Lee all bring their own unique expertise to our senior ranks and I am delighted to welcome them to the fold.”