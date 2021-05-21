With the clock counting down to the next race in the event, Extreme E has engaged artificial intelligence (AI)-driven sports video technology provider WSC Sports for the highlights package of the electric off-road racing series.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.
The second event will be at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal from 29-30 May. It will then go on to visit Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). The action will be available in over 180 countries through more than 60 broadcasters in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe including Tencent, beIN MEDIA, SABC, ITV, BT Sport, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN.
Under the terms of the production deal, Extreme E will have access to WSC Sports’ cloud-based live-clipping platform Clipro, allowing the series to create and publish near-live and post-race highlights, as well as WSC Sports’ graphics engine which automatically adds visuals to videos to help brand and monetise content.
During the rest of the series Extreme E and WSC Sports will work closely to apply WSC Sports’s AI technology to automatically generate real time highlights for this new sport. WSC Sports has already adapted its technology to support car racing working in 2020 with its partner NASCAR to automatically produce real-time race highlights. WSC Sports will also assist Extreme E in distributing race highlights to all its media partners, as well as drivers’ social channels thanks to WSC Sports’ partnership with Socialie.
“It is really important for us to share the action with our fans as soon as possible as they won’t be watching the races on site,” said Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “This partnership with WSC Sports not only allows us to share content quickly, but with some really interesting graphics and overlays, which I’m sure will appeal to our global audience.”
Itai Epstein, head of business development, Central Eastern Europe and China at WSC Sports, added: “Extreme E offers an exciting and ambitious new racing concept. WSC Sports is always happy to partner with innovative and forward-thinking organisations, and so we’re honoured to take part in this great endeavour and contribute to its success by providing Extreme E with the tools to maximise fan engagement and spread the word across digital media around the world.”
The second event will be at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal from 29-30 May. It will then go on to visit Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). The action will be available in over 180 countries through more than 60 broadcasters in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe including Tencent, beIN MEDIA, SABC, ITV, BT Sport, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN.
Under the terms of the production deal, Extreme E will have access to WSC Sports’ cloud-based live-clipping platform Clipro, allowing the series to create and publish near-live and post-race highlights, as well as WSC Sports’ graphics engine which automatically adds visuals to videos to help brand and monetise content.
During the rest of the series Extreme E and WSC Sports will work closely to apply WSC Sports’s AI technology to automatically generate real time highlights for this new sport. WSC Sports has already adapted its technology to support car racing working in 2020 with its partner NASCAR to automatically produce real-time race highlights. WSC Sports will also assist Extreme E in distributing race highlights to all its media partners, as well as drivers’ social channels thanks to WSC Sports’ partnership with Socialie.
“It is really important for us to share the action with our fans as soon as possible as they won’t be watching the races on site,” said Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “This partnership with WSC Sports not only allows us to share content quickly, but with some really interesting graphics and overlays, which I’m sure will appeal to our global audience.”
Itai Epstein, head of business development, Central Eastern Europe and China at WSC Sports, added: “Extreme E offers an exciting and ambitious new racing concept. WSC Sports is always happy to partner with innovative and forward-thinking organisations, and so we’re honoured to take part in this great endeavour and contribute to its success by providing Extreme E with the tools to maximise fan engagement and spread the word across digital media around the world.”