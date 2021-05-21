Making the ad-based digital films service now available in 42 European countries, global media company SPI International has announced the launch of Filmstream on the Rakuten TV video-on-demand platform.
Ad-supported Filmstream provides a curated selection of critically-acclaimed independent and foreign language movies from all around the world.
Viewers in countries, including the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden will be able to watch Filmstream on the Rakuten Smart TV app for free through Smart TV devices, initially Samsung and LG Smart TV devices. Negotiations to roll-out the product in other parts of the world are underway.
“We are very excited to partner with Rakuten TV, a key partner that shares our vision of making the discovery of quality content easier for the global audience through combining different business models,” commented Berkin Ecevit, senior director of business development and sales at SPI International. “Developed with the consumer at the centre like all of our products and content solutions, Filmstream’s ad-supported proposition will definitely enhance Rakuten TV’s offering and allow viewers to discover some of the best world cinema movies in one place with no additional commitment required.”
“We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer,” remarked Rakuten TV founder and CEO Jacinto Roca. “At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once."
