In response to what the companies say is growing European demand for scalable data centre capacity that brings applications and content closer to the Edge, media giant Liberty Global and global digital infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony have created AtlasEdge Data Centres.
The joint venture will see the creation of a European Edge infrastructure platform with over 100 active Edge facilities that will deliver services via a network of
facilities located close to consumer and enterprise end-users. The company aims to serve the growing demand from cloud providers, streaming services and enterprises for high-performance, scalable and secure facilities through which they can distribute low-latency applications and services. The two partners predict that as data traffic grows and gravitates to the edge of the network, AtlasEdge’s ability to access edge connectivity and efficiently distribute mission-critical and content-heavy data traffic will be increasingly relevant.
The partnership will see Liberty Global will contribute digital infrastructure assets, including its technical real estate portfolios, at levels that it says will be consistent with European digital infrastructure valuations, highlighting, insisting the company, the strong underlying value embedded in its businesses. It will also provide strategic and operational support to the new business. Digital Colony will provide operating expertise, strategic direction and capital to support the expected significant growth and consolidation opportunity in edge co-location services across Europe.
The creation of the proposed joint venture is subject to receipt of customary regulatory and merger control approvals. Liberty Global and Digital Colony expect the transaction to close in Q3 2021 and at this time Josh Joshi will join and lead AtlasEdge’s board of directors as executive chairman. Joshi has over 20 years of experience building value in the digital infrastructure, holding senior positions at several multinational companies including CFO of Interxion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral data centre solutions across EMEA. He will support the strategic growth of AtlasEdge with a focus on building the organisation as well as extending its reach across European markets.
AtlasEdge will be supported by anchor tenancies from Liberty Global operating companies in four European countries: Virgin Media in the UK and in Ireland; Sunrise-UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Poland. Tapping into such local reach into consumers and businesses, AtlasEdge will provide infrastructure services to third parties at the edge with a focus on performance, low-latency, scalability, and quality of experience.
