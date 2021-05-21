Millennial-focused global channel and content producer Insight TV has revealed that its roster of sports, adventure and lifestyle content will be coming to soon to launch Struum streaming service.
The brainchild of former senior-level Disney and Discovery executives, and backed by a multi-million dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Struum is said to be a “game-changing” service providing viewers one central destination and a single subscription to access programming designed to service users’ interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape.
The platform employs a first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model designed to offer a cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from dozens of participating services and content partners—without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. As viewers continue to use the platform, Struum is designed to provide new programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.
Through its partner base, Struum will have access to tens of thousands of films and TV series across multiple genres from classic films, indie darlings, foreign favourites, and genre features, to cult TV favourites of yesterday and today, food and lifestyle, multicultural programming, reality and true crime. The service will offer a sneak preview on iOS, web, Airplay and Chromecast and this will be followed by a full rollout of the app later this summer across more platforms including AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
To accelerate this mission, Struum is partnering with more than 50 services and content providers to make their programming available on the platform, with over 25 services available during the current early preview period. Through this programme, Insight TV will be delivering programming including the award-winning titles Epic Exploring, Ultimate Goal and I Am Invincible. “We are excited to join Struum and to share our stories with content-hungry audiences across this dynamic new platform,” remarked Insight TV CCO Graeme Stanley, CCO.
The platform employs a first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model designed to offer a cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from dozens of participating services and content partners—without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. As viewers continue to use the platform, Struum is designed to provide new programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.
Through its partner base, Struum will have access to tens of thousands of films and TV series across multiple genres from classic films, indie darlings, foreign favourites, and genre features, to cult TV favourites of yesterday and today, food and lifestyle, multicultural programming, reality and true crime. The service will offer a sneak preview on iOS, web, Airplay and Chromecast and this will be followed by a full rollout of the app later this summer across more platforms including AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
To accelerate this mission, Struum is partnering with more than 50 services and content providers to make their programming available on the platform, with over 25 services available during the current early preview period. Through this programme, Insight TV will be delivering programming including the award-winning titles Epic Exploring, Ultimate Goal and I Am Invincible. “We are excited to join Struum and to share our stories with content-hungry audiences across this dynamic new platform,” remarked Insight TV CCO Graeme Stanley, CCO.