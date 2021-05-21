A survey from BT Sport study has revealed that just more than three-quarters of fans find technology enhances their enjoyment of sport on TV with streaming live sport to mobiles plus 360°, spider and drone cameras among fans’ favourite sporting tech developments.
Published by BT Sport as it launches Innovate 21, the research of 2,000 sport fans across the UK examined fans views on tech innovations across the world of sport – both on and off the pitch, from developments in how sport is broadcast, to innovations on the field of play.
Overall, the study found that 74% of fans believe technology has made sport more accessible to a larger audience, with people regularly watching sport on a PC or laptop (53%) or soaking up the action on their smart phones (41%). More than three-fifths of fans also believe tech innovation has made watching sport a more sociable experience. It found 76% of fans believe tech has a positive impact on sports TV while also revealing football is the sport most fans (49%) believe is best utilising tech to enhance sports viewing.
Assessing views on recent technology innovations around sports broadcast, the survey revealed that 360° camera views (26%) and spider/drone cameras (26%) are the most popular recent innovations, followed by live streaming sports on the go via mobile (22%) and the introduction of 4K and HDR picture quality (21%).
Goal-line technology (32%), Hawk-Eye (27%) and photo finish imagery (26%) were deemed the best enhancements and when asked for their least favourite innovations, football’s video assistant referees (VAR) system was voted for by more fans (31%) than any other tech.
Innovate 21 invites submissions for innovations spanning the entire sports broadcast chain, from production at events through to the viewer at home. BT Sport is looking to uncover ideas from across the UK, with the winner receiving a potential six-figure opportunity to work with BT to develop their idea, technology or service for future use and could even see it become available to all BT Sport customers. They will also receive BT Group mobile and/or broadband connectivity for a period of 12 months at no cost.
