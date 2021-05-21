Having seen recent growth with its over-the-top platform, aided by an aggressive marketing campaign. FreeCast is now extending its SelectTV to address the increasingly important and lucrative US Hispanic market with a new bundle of Spanish language family entertainment, dubbed Mis Canales.
SelectTV offers TV shows, films, events and more online by organising entertainment services into an over-the-top SmartGuide. SelectTV SmartGuide searches, updates, organises, and manages over two million video sources daily and is available in browsers, iOS and Android apps. It also supports casting to most major TVs via Chromecast and Airplay support.
The new Spanish offer costs $7 per month, offering 25 pay entertainment channels complementing the existing 15+ free Spanish language channels that SelectTV's current US Hispanic audience already has. Mis Canales is packed with well known, popular channels that appeal to the entire family including Antena 3, Atrescine, Atreseries, Canal Sur, Caracol, Cinema Dinamita, Estrella TV, Estudio5, Gol TV, HOLA! TV, Inglés para Todos, Multimedios, NTN24, Nuestra Tele, PX Sports, RCN Novelas, Tarima, Teleformula, Tigo Sports, TV Consciente, TVV, TyC Sports, VePlus, Video Rola, and Viendo Movies.
FreeCast believes that in addition to the premium Spanish language content in the Mis Canales package, SelectTV also provides affordable access to free TV shows, movies, and subscription services in English, making it a perfect solution for bilingual and Hispanic households.
“Mis Canales, along with SelectTV's free Spanish language channels and local over-the-air networks available through the Streaming TV Kit give our customers an entertainment bonanza for a low monthly fee,” said FreeCast's executive vice president of digital content and channel distribution, Tracy West. “With the Streaming TV Kit soon to be available in retail, along with our in-language marketing efforts, we expect the Hispanic audience to make up a sizable percentage of our new customers going forward.”
