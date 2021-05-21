The new LTN Schedule, a cloud-based linear playout solution, is also said to enable creators to manage and monetise their content across multiple platforms, with a simplified self-service purchase option.

Schedule customer EVP of Partnerships and Chief Sports Officer of CSMG Neil Malvone commented: “LTN Schedule is exciting for our team because it is agile and affordable. As a result, we see more opportunity for both our in-house channel and clients to optimise content to its full potential.”

Schedule helps video content creators profit from their content. The live playout solution overcomes the latency issues that plague many playout systems and the steep pricing that prevents creators from benefiting from their own live streams.

Andreas Jacobi, General Manager of LTN Command, said: “We are proud to offer a solution that provides unsurpassed reliability and a comprehensive suite of features, all supported by excellent customer service. Our goal of making this process simpler has been achieved, and our customers can run a full-fledged linear broadcast channel for under $300 per month, which is less than most alternatives require our customers to pay for just traffic. It opens up the opportunity for content creators to start their own linear channels with a lower barrier to entry than ever before.”