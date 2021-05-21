Together, say the comapnies, users will be able to add dynamic, responsive graphics and overlays into playout timelines in an HD-SDI/IP environment, adding to the operational convenience as well as connecting information and engagement into the live output.

Singular enables users to create and control broadcast graphics through its Intelligent Overlay platform. Cloud-native, it allows users to create custom designs and templates from a standard web browser. Completed overlays can be dropped into a nxtedition timeline by copying and pasting a URL.

nxtedition converted the open-source CasparCG software system to use HTML5 graphic templates, so that out-of-the-box, Singular interfaces directly to CasparCG allowing real-time key and fill graphics output to the vision mixer. The HTML templates Singular generates for a playlist are also cached within the nxtedition servers. The Singular API also makes the templates metadata available to nxtedition's NRCS and automation functionality where they can be previewed and populated with content and played out live on-air.

Mike Ward, head of marketing at Singular.live, said: “We developed Singular because we know broadcast graphics, and we know what users really need – flexibility, scalability, ease of use and of course, cost. We are entirely focused on delivering graphics using Intelligent Overlays, so a partnership with nxtedition allows us to serve the demanding newsroom market. This collaboration is a great example of two companies coming together, pooling their strengths and delivering a really compelling solution.”

Roger Persson, head of sales and marketing at nxtedition, added: “The alignment between the two companies is remarkable. We have the same culture in software development, and we have the same goal for our customers of making it easier for them to tell their stories. It is this common language that makes this partnership so exciting.”