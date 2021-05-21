Developed with Zebra Technologies, the Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) AI software agent embedded in Zebra mobile computers analyses real-time voice and data traffic and proactively flags issues that could affect application, Wi-Fi connectivity, roaming and voice performance. The early warning provided by Aruba UXI informs remedial actions so that business-critical applications and end user experiences are not impacted. The result is higher up-time, increased productivity, and more expeditious problem remediation.

The solution enables IT teams to automate the collection, analysis, and remediation of performance issues in real-time using data observed from the devices that are being impacted, as simulated or historical data simply cannot provide the same level of accuracy as live data. For example, connectivity and voice performance might vary considerably while standing at floor level, moving on a forklift, or while picking at the top of a storage rack. The combination of Aruba’s UXI agents and Zebra Worry-Free Wi-Fi Edge Insights will expose these differences, enabling IT staff – locally or remotely – to precisely target solutions. The real-time nature of data collection means that even transient events that might otherwise go unnoticed are captured and analysed.

“COOs are laser focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and making the best use of skilled labour. Many of the most vexing problems are transient in nature and extremely challenging to troubleshoot," commented Michael Tennefoss, vice president of IoT and Strategic Partnerships at Aruba. "Capturing real-time information right at the point of impact gives the most insightful view of what’s happening, and best informs how to fix it. And that’s exactly what the combination of Zebra’s new Worry-Free Wi-Fi Edge Insights and Aruba’s UXI accomplishes.”



Julie Johnson, vice president of global product management and portfolio for enterprise mobile computingat Zebra Technologies, added: “Zebra developed WorryFree Wi-Fi Edge Insights to deliver superior device communications and management services. WorryFree Wi-Fi Edge Insights will provide businesses with an edge-to-cloud early warning system that can directly enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability.”

The Aruba UXI Agent will be available in October 2021.





