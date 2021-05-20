V-Nova has announced licensing terms for its LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) software development kit and a range of reference integrations that add MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC ISO/IEC 23094-2 encoding and decoding to existing video delivery workflows, devices or applications.
The leading video compression solutions provider describes LCEVC as the industry’s first highly optimised implementation of MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC, the codec-agnostic ISO/IEC enhancement standard capable of providing higher quality at up to 40% lower bitrates than codecs used natively. Its design, featuring what V-Nova says is unique low-complexity, is said to immediately accelerate encoding by up to 4x via a simple software upgrade, producing significant transcoding cost efficiencies.
Importantly, claimed its maker, it can offer a corresponding reduction of carbon emissions per hour of video, providing relevant environmental sustainability benefits to video workflows. LCEVC is designed to enable service providers to improve the quality of their services, their customer reach and minimise their operating costs.
The licensing terms have been designed together with customers and key industry players and are said to reflect the enhancement nature of LCEVC as well as a modern approach to licensing, akin to that of software services where operators pay as they benefit from a given technology.
The tech firm regards its LCEVC license for usage as low-cost, based on service size, with per-user licenses starting from as $0.01 per year. For entertainment video services, V-Nova LCEVC is available for with two types of licensing including both IP Rights and software products. The Integration Licence is free and is designed to enable device or chipset manufacturers, operating systems, browsers, in-house development and encoder/player vendors to rapidly integrate V-Nova LCEVC encoding and decoding libraries. The Usage License is priced based on service size, measured via the total number of users. Above a lower free threshold, the cost per user is calculated according to volume and capped at $3.7 million per year.
“The rapid release of the LCEVC product, followed in quick succession by our low-complexity licensing terms comes in response to the strong interest we have seen for LCEVC. We are actively supporting multiple major customer projects and we are working hard to ensure that LCEVC market adoption is as rapid and seamless as possible,” explained V-Nova CEO and co-founder Guido Meardi.
“We all know that for coding standards simple and fair licensing terms are at least as important as compelling technical benefits. Following extensive consultation with customers and key industry players, we chose not to charge any fees to hardware manufacturers, operating systems, browsers and other ecosystem enablers, so as to facilitate rapid adoption at scale, also via software upgrades of existing devices. We charge a fair and low-cost capped fee only to those service operators who benefit directly from the standard, producing measurable quality and profitability benefits.”
