Leading UK operator Three UK has further progressed its £2 billion network investment programme, adding capability to boost not just next-generation but also existing networks and indoor connectivity.
The operator says that the new developments are part of its overall aim to deliver a market-leading customer experience and ensure better connectivity for customers. This will see the company attempt to increase 4G speeds by up to 150% as well as deliver the UK’s fastest 5G network.
As regards the latter sector, Three UK has ramped up its next-generation network rollout over the course of 2021 and says that it is investing “heavily” in its 5G rollout in towns and cities across the UK, as part of a five-year programme that is intended to deliver the UK’s fastest 5G network. It currently has 1300 5G sites which means super-fast speeds, capacity and low latency to mobile and home broadband customers alike.
The operator added that connecting its mast sites to high-speed, high-capacity fibre is a vital part of delivering an excellent service to its customers. 3500 sites have now been upgraded to 10Gbps capable transmission giving customers a faster, better and more reliable experience.
Three UK won two 10MHz blocks of low frequency 5G spectrum at the recently announced spectrum auction. This triples the amount of low frequency spectrum it owns and the operator says that the new block will have a transformative effect on its customers’ experience indoors and in rural areas.
And the company also announced that it was continuing to enhance its 4G offering by adding 1400MHz of spectrum to over 1900 sites, a move that the company says will increase download speeds by up to 3 times. The addition of the extra spectrum means that the capacity of the Three UK 4G network, on the sites where it has been deployed, has been doubled. Devices benefitting for this upgrade include the iPhone 11 and 12 ranges, Google Pixel range and Samsung’s S8, S9, S9, S10 S20, S21 ranges; as well as the OnePlus and Oppo devices.
Three says that 1400MHz spectrum significantly improves customers’ network experience as it provides better outdoor and indoor connectivity. And users were making more use of the network. The company said that on 6 April it recorded an all-time high for network demand driven by coverage of the Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions League quarter final clash.
Commenting on the upgrades, Three UK chief technology officer David Hennessy said: “The investment we’re making in our network and IT infrastructure is vital to delivering on our promise of providing better connectivity, every day for every customer. Despite unprecedented challenges presented by a global pandemic, our 5G and 4G rollout is going strong and we’re making sure our customer remains at the centre of every decision we make.”
