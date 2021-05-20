Losing about 1.895 million customers from any business in a quarter would not usually be considered satisfactory, but in the US pay-TV market such a performance actually represents a small improvement year-on-year compared with the first quarter of 2020 says a study from the Leichtman Research Group.
In addition to improving slightly on the 1.955 million losses in Q1 2020, the analysis of the performance of the largest pay-TV providers in the US – representing about 95% of the market – found that the pay-TV providers now account for about 78.7 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 43.1 million video subscribers. Other traditional pay-TV services drew about 28.9 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services had about 6.7 million subscribers.
Overall, over the course of the last year, the top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 4.790 million subscribers, compared was a loss of about 5.125 million over the prior year. The universe of pay-TV subscribers totalled 78.738 million, of which 43.105 million were from the cable sector and 6.764 million from vMVPDs. Other leading traditional services such as, AT&T Premium TV and DISH TV generated 28.869 million.
Most corporate blood was spilled in the cable sector where the leading providers in the analysis were found to have suffered a net loss of about 775,000 video subscribers in Q1 2021, compared with a loss of about 595,000 subscribers a year ago. Net cable losses in Q1 2021 were more than in any previous quarter.
Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 865,000 subscribers in Q1 2021, down substantially on the loss of 1.150 million reported a year earlier.
And just in the wake of its decision to divest TV and video activity into a merged company with Discovery, the AT&T Premium TV service, had 620,000 net losses in Q1 2021, 277,000 fewer than in the same period of 2020. The LRG report also found premier vMVPDs had a net loss of about 255,000 subscribers in Q1 2021 – compared with a loss of about 210,000 subscribers in Q1 2020.
Overall, over the course of the last year, the top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 4.790 million subscribers, compared was a loss of about 5.125 million over the prior year. The universe of pay-TV subscribers totalled 78.738 million, of which 43.105 million were from the cable sector and 6.764 million from vMVPDs. Other leading traditional services such as, AT&T Premium TV and DISH TV generated 28.869 million.
Most corporate blood was spilled in the cable sector where the leading providers in the analysis were found to have suffered a net loss of about 775,000 video subscribers in Q1 2021, compared with a loss of about 595,000 subscribers a year ago. Net cable losses in Q1 2021 were more than in any previous quarter.
Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 865,000 subscribers in Q1 2021, down substantially on the loss of 1.150 million reported a year earlier.
And just in the wake of its decision to divest TV and video activity into a merged company with Discovery, the AT&T Premium TV service, had 620,000 net losses in Q1 2021, 277,000 fewer than in the same period of 2020. The LRG report also found premier vMVPDs had a net loss of about 255,000 subscribers in Q1 2021 – compared with a loss of about 210,000 subscribers in Q1 2020.