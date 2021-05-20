Software components provider iWedia has announced the complete integration of Android 11 on the latest Synaptics VS640 SoC.

The joint offering includes a high-performance, low power and cost-effective reference platform for Google and Netflix from Synaptics, along with software components and integration services from iWedia. The platform enables rapid deployments even for highly complex, hybrid operator projects.

The Android 11 release includes recent features like Tuner HAL and MediaCAS V2. iWedia capitalizes on it to enable Widevine CAS support and hybrid DVB/IPTV/OTT use-cases thanks to its products portfolio like ABR media player, IPTV and Broadcast stacks, on top of its Operator Tier Launcher and Targeted Ad solution.

Based on the VideoSmart platform from Synaptics, the VS640 includes a quad-core multimedia processor with a dedicated dual-core audio DSP, an integrated CPU, GPU, and an NPU that is purpose-built with AI to enhance the user experience. The platform also offers the next generation AV1 video decode format -- a requirement for future YouTube and Netflix content.

Siddarth Chandrasekar, Marketing Director at Synaptics, said: “This successful, early integration of Android 11 strengthens our long-standing relationship with iWedia. As an AI-enabled platform, the VS640 brings opens new possibilities for the operators to innovate with new features and generate new monetisation streams.”

Added Sunghoon Kim, VP Sales at iWedia: “Service providers can leverage our joint integration to launch highly-customised set-top boxes or streaming IP devices in record-time. We are extremely happy to serve our customers with the most advanced, though cost-effective solutions, while ensuring a controlled time to market.”