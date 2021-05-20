The Deconstructing Diversity Today study The Deconstructing Diversity Today study reveals the multifaceted and fluid nature of how people identify today and outlines tangible next steps that marketers can take to connect with multicultural audiences in authentic, culturally relevant ways.

It offered insight in what is described as "the true richness of polyculturalism", as people strongly identified with, on average, eight different communities. While heritage and culture serve as building blocks to identity, the study also demonstrates that culture today is more fluid and incorporates the freedom to choose how individuals define themselves. In addition, nearly all respondents had a strong desire to learn about cultures beyond their own, ultimately allowing people to understand themselves better.



“This new study with our partners at MAGNA and Identity demonstrates NBCUniversal's continued commitment to investing in research that uncovers essential truths and insights about engaging with multicultural audiences," commented Yusuf Chuku, EVP, client strategy and insights, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal: The findings revealed today bring to life the fact that for multicultural consumers, their identities are rooted both in their heritage and culture, as well as their interests, their communities, and their desire to learn about cultures that are different from their own. Together, as an industry we have both an opportunity and an obligation to create stronger, more authentic connections with all people.”



Oscar Allaín, SVP of cultural research and strategy at Identity, UM Worldwide’s cultural consultancy arm, commented: “In a time when consumers are feeling more overwhelmed than ever, content that reflects the rapidly shifting nature of culture and identity – while also recognising the increasing importance of intersectionality, diversity and equality – has a better probability of standing out of the clutter and winning the hearts and minds of consumers.”