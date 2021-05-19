Leading music video network Vevo has launched a new contextual ad targeting product to allows brands to place their campaign alongside the top Vevo music videos of a particular decade, from the 1970s through the 2010s, in addition to targeting a specific genre or country.
Explaining the launch of the new Vevo Rewind, the company said that more than 30% of consumers are driven to a streaming service by the ability to re-watch old favourites as opposed to accessing fresh content.
With its new solution, Vevo says that it is helping brands and advertisers align ad creative with relevant content, presenting consumers with a positive and memorable ad experience, as well as associate brand messaging with positive references from the early 2000s, 90s, 80s, and 70s, thus forging meaningful connections between the past and present. Vevo adds that tapping into fond memories of the past is an invaluable marketing tactic for engaging with a wide range of demographics - whether it’s 90s rock from Pulp to target millennials.
“Nostalgia is a really important part of generational engagement, and perhaps, even more so in times of uncertainty,” said James Cornish, VP international sales at Vevo. “Because our vast catalogue contains everything from Elton John to Eurythmics, we can help to evoke nostalgia with consumers, no matter which decade they grew up in. Drawing upon this emotional connection is a huge advantage for advertisers and brands, and we’re very excited to launch this new offering.
Vevo Rewind is available within the Vevo network, including on-demand and linear TV channels (like Vevo 80s), in Australia, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the US. Rewind content is inclusive of chart-topping music videos from 1970 – 2018 (copyright year) ranked according to their total lifetime view and current weekly view count.
Vevo Rewind follows the launch of the company’s Moods product earlier this year, a contextual ad targeting product which groups music videos by specific sentiment for more emotional congruence between a campaign and its surrounding content.
