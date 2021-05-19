Acting in tandem to enhance buyer confidence as they transact with emerging video formats, including connected TV, AT&T’s advanced advertising company Xandr is working with and cybersecurity company HUMAN to expand its existingpre-bid bot protection within the Xandr platform.

The aim is that the companies will provide an additional layer of protection against fraud and sophisticated bot attacks as emerging formats like connected TV (CTV) scale in availability and demand. This integration connects the full breadth of HUMAN’s Advertising Integrity suite of ad fraud detection and prevention solutions to Xandr’s buy-and sell-side platforms.

CTV has become a key platfrom for online video and as a consequence a key threat vector. The firms say that fuelled by a proliferation of streaming content services and connected devices, the rapid growth of CTV has created a highly fragmented ecosystem susceptible to large-scale fraud. They warned that even the most secure platform is at risk for fraudsters siphoning revenue through spoofing and other sophisticated tactics.

In operation, Xandr protects its platform before a bid is made—including within CTV—to continue delivering to its publishers and advertisers. HUMAN also recently became the first company to receive accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for pre- and post-bid protection against sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app and CTV.

As an extension of the partnership, Xandr Monetize will also join the Human Collective, HUMAN’s newly launched initiative that brings together players throughout digital advertising to create a collectively protected ecosystem.

“Xandr works tirelessly to ensure our customers’ marketing budgets are well-spent, and that is largely dependent on our ability to facilitate advertising transactions in a premium, brand-safe environment,” commented Xandr director, product management Lynn Chealander. “Combining the capabilities of HUMAN’s Advertising Integrity solution with our proprietary technology and long-established diligent processes greatly strengthens our ability to combat sophisticated bot fraud.”

“To sustain its growth, digital advertising needs a trusted marketplace built through collaboration and strong partnerships,” added HUMAN VP, strategic partnerships and alliances Ellie Windle. “This partnership with Xandr strengthens HUMAN’s ability to fight sophisticated cybercrime and create a more trusted environment for digital advertising. With the Advertising Integrity implementation, Xandr is better equipped to stop sophisticated bot attacks and enable brand-safe transactions within its exchange.”