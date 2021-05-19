Former altnet turned third national digital infrastructure platform, CityFibre, has revealed its second north of England deployment in a matter of days by following up a rollout in Preston with the commencement of digging in Middlesbrough.
Starting with the Brambles Farm and Thorntree areas, CityFibre has launched a £42 million town-wide programme to bring to bring full-fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business of the Teesside town. The build out is being delivered by Map Group (UK) which says it will use a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Middlesbrough Council and local communities.
While it says each construction area will usually take a few weeks to finish and the overall project is expected to reach completion by 2024 CityFibre has assured that the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner. CityFibre is already working with launch partner, Vodafone to supply full fibre infrastructure for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, while TalkTalk and other providers are expected to join the network in the future.
“I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in Middlesbrough today. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Middlesbrough as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age,” commented Steph Carter-Smith, CityFibre’s City Manager for Middlesbrough, speaking of the project. “It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”
Middlesbrough Mayor, Andy Preston, added: “This is fantastic news that marks the start of a great leap forward for Middlesbrough. We’ve all relied on digital comms over the last year more than ever before, and this state-of the-art network is taking us to the next level. The incredible broadband speeds it will deliver are a once-in-a-generation boost to residents, businesses and services, and one that will bring with it long-term prosperity and jobs.”
CityFibre's previous deployment saw it carry out rolling out fibre networks to a new area of Preston. Construction of the £30 million city-wide full fibre network has begun in the Frenchwood and Fishwick areas of the city and is being delivered by Telent on behalf of CityFibre.
While it says each construction area will usually take a few weeks to finish and the overall project is expected to reach completion by 2024 CityFibre has assured that the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner. CityFibre is already working with launch partner, Vodafone to supply full fibre infrastructure for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, while TalkTalk and other providers are expected to join the network in the future.
“I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in Middlesbrough today. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Middlesbrough as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age,” commented Steph Carter-Smith, CityFibre’s City Manager for Middlesbrough, speaking of the project. “It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”
Middlesbrough Mayor, Andy Preston, added: “This is fantastic news that marks the start of a great leap forward for Middlesbrough. We’ve all relied on digital comms over the last year more than ever before, and this state-of the-art network is taking us to the next level. The incredible broadband speeds it will deliver are a once-in-a-generation boost to residents, businesses and services, and one that will bring with it long-term prosperity and jobs.”
CityFibre's previous deployment saw it carry out rolling out fibre networks to a new area of Preston. Construction of the £30 million city-wide full fibre network has begun in the Frenchwood and Fishwick areas of the city and is being delivered by Telent on behalf of CityFibre.