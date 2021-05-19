Highlighting said the organisers the appetite for this new sport for purpose, the broadcast of the inaugural X Prix in the Extreme E electric vehicle racing series has been found to have drawn a cumulative worldwide audience of 18.7 million.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.
The Desert X Prix ran on 3 and 4 April in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, and according to data from global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research company YouGov Sport the audience of 18.7 million covered close to 900 million households in over 180 countries. There were more than 1,500 hours of broadcast coverage with China topping the table, closely followed by Europe and Asia.
YouGov Sport also looked into online media articles with more than 5,000 being published around the X Prix totally a readership of 1.6 billion, with the biggest spike being on race day itself. The UK and USA were the top countries for readership, with the USA and European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy having the most articles published. From a social media point of view, there were over a billion impressions, with what Extreme E said was “an incredible” performance specifically on TikTok and Facebook. The series was found to have pulled in 18.5 million organic TikTok views over the opening weekend.
“The diverse nature of Extreme E meant there was plenty of action across the weekend, with some truly memorable performances, with our female driver line-up coming out as clear winners,” said Ali Russell, Extreme E chief marketing officer commenting on the audience figures.
"These numbers demonstrate the massive appeal, not only of our racing format, but also our wider messages around the climate crisis, both of which featured heavily in our broadcast. As a sport without spectators on site, these figures are fantastic as they show our broadcast only model really does work to engage people on so many levels, whether that be through broadcast, social or press. We are looking forward to building on these statistics as we continue through Season 1 and bringing the messages of our series around environment, electrification and equality to as many people as possible.”
The series is now focussed on delivering its second event at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal which takes place from 29-30 May. It will the go on to visit Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). The action will be available in over 180 countries through more than 60 broadcasters in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe including Tencent, beIN MEDIA, SABC, ITV, BT Sport, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN.
