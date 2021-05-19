 Vubiquity ties up with Telefonica HispAm | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Amdocs subsidiray Vubiquity has announced a multi-year agreement with Telefonica HispAm, the Telefόnica Group’s Latin American business.
Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors. As part of the new service, it will offer a full suite of content acquisition, curation, and management services to support Telefonica HispAm’s consumer platform.

Pablo de Cara, director of video, partnerships and brand for Telefónica HispAm, said: “We are delighted to expand and complement the successful engagement we already have with Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity in Brazil to provide the latest Hollywood and independent studio content to our HispAm customers. As the media market evolves, we are confident with our selection of Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity, who will continue to be a major part of the value we provide to our Movistar Play viewers.”

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, added: “As part of our long-standing, successful relationship, we are very pleased to support Telefonica HispAm and their strategy to provide a tailor-made, best-in-class experience to Movistar Play viewers across Latin America.”

