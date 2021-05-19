The latest Extreme Reach (ER) Video Benchmarks report for the first quarter of 2021 has confirmed the rapid importance of connected TV (CTV) with share of impressions and 30-second ads reaching all-time highs and 15-second ads hitting a low as premium publishers regain lead over media aggregators.
The report includes ad performance data for impressions served from the TV and video asset management solution provider’s AdBridge platform to CTV, desktop, and mobile devices.
Overall, the study found that share of impressions served to CTV in Q1 rose to 41% from 35% in Q4 2020, an increase of 17% and the highest share seen by Extreme Reach since 2019. It also revealed that the quarter saw the divide between the use of 30-second and 15-second ads widen further. Indeed, the quarter marked the largest split between the two dominant ad lengths: 88% for 30-second ads and 12% for 15-second spots.
After falling behind media aggregators in Q4 2020, premium publishers were found to have moved back into the lead, accounting for 54% of impressions, while media aggregators served 46% of impressions in Q1 2021. This was the highest percentage for premium publishers since Q2 2020, when they accounted for 65% share of impressions served by ER.
CTV was by far the leading platform for premium publishers’ impressions at 69%, followed by mobile in-app at 12%, desktop at 10%, mobile web at 7% and unclassified at 2%. Among aggregators, CTV accounted for just 8% of impressions, mobile in-app is 33%, desktop leads with 36% and mobile web ranks third with 23% of impressions.
“The video ad landscape has been through an extended period of disruption over the last year, as well as significant growth,” said Mary Vestewig, VP, digital account management at Extreme Reach commenting on the Extreme Reach (ER) Video Benchmarks report. “Q1 saw advertisers leaning into the familiar, including the ever-popular 30-second ad length and a preference for premium publishers. As vaccination rates increase and life resumes a greater sense of normalcy, we’re watching Q2 trends with great interest.”
