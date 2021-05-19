Broadcast technology provider Open Broadcast Systems has added support for next-generation mobile networks in its encoder products, allowing low-latency, high-quality video to be transported from its encoders in full broadcast contribution quality.

Open Broadcast Systems has built 5G support into its existing encoder products, making it possible for customers to contribute live video over 5G without the need for external hardware. This integration makes delivering over 5G simple for any broadcaster or content provider and enables remote production from anywhere with a 5G network.

Kieran Kunhya, Founder and CEO, said: “By adding 5G support to our encoders, customers for the first time can experience broadcast quality, not backpack quality, at sub-100ms latencies over mobile networks. Anyone with a spare slot on their encoder can add 5G modems to take advantage of the growing connectivity available."

5G modules for Open Broadcast Systems encoders are available immediately. Irish content provider Nemeton TV has announced that it will be using the 5G support as a proof of concept during the next season of Gaelic Football and Hurling Championship later this year.

Fiachna Mac Murchú, Technical Systems Manager, Nemeton TV, commented: “We have already begun some tests with Open Broadcast System’s 5G equipment and have been pleased with the results. This will make it much easier for us to contribute feeds from live matches across Ireland, without impacting the quality.”