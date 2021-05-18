Work has started by full-fibre altnet Zzoomm to provide broadband speeds claimed to be up to 33x faster than major broadband providers in over 37,000 homes and businesses in the Staffordshire town of Cannock.
Zzoomm’s new services will see home users able to choose between download speeds of between 100 and 2000Mbps, said to be up to 33x faster than traditional broadband offerings. Zzoomm will begin construction of the network in 2021, aiming to reach over 37,000 homes and businesses. Zzoomm will set up a local operation to deliver this new network and the construction is set to provide career opportunities to more than 100 people in the civils, construction and administration.
The company believes that it can take advantage of what it calls new digitally led lifestyles which are continuing to expand and make the need for an “uncompromising fast and reliable broadband connection” vital. It said that lockdowns and stay at home orders have meant The company noted this has seen networks placed under massive strain from increased use of applications such as broadcasting live sports, online gaming and 4K Ultra HD streaming.
“We cannot wait to bring our Zzoomm service to the residents and business owners in Cannock who have had to endure slow and unreliable connections and questionable customer service for too long,” commented Zzoomm chief executive Matthew Hare. “Lockdown has accelerated the move to more flexible working arrangements. It has boosted our demand for online entertainment and distance learning. Zzoomm’s new full-fibre network delivers for residents and businesses. Our network will help catapult Cannock into the forefront of the best-connected towns in the North, the UK and the world.”
