Aiming to develop and maximise prospects for IP with the scripted and unscripted content creator, producer and distributor, Fremantle International has promoted Michela Di Mondo to EVP distribution and sales, Canada.





Di Mondo joined Fremantle in 2014 and Her ability to work across finished tape, formats, brand integrations and co-productions in both English and French Canada is seen as key by the company to driving growth in Canada’s evolving media landscape.



In her time at the company, Di Mondo has overseen brands including America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Family Feud, Farmer Wants a Wife, Grand Designs, My Brilliant Friend, Project Runaway and We Are Who We Are.



In her new role, she will continue to work across finished tape, formats, brand integrations and co-productions in both English and French Canada is key to driving Fremantle’s growth in Canada’s evolving media landscape. She remains head of Fremantle’s Canadian office, reporting to Lisa Honig, SEVP for international distribution in North America.



Commenting on the appointment, Honig said: “Michela has been a critical asset to the group since she joined Fremantle. Together with her team, Michela has achieved amazing results in Canada and I’m excited to see her succeed. We look forward to even more growth as we continue to collaborate and deepen relationships with our partners across the region.”



For her part, Di Mondo added: "I am excited to find new and innovative ways to develop and build Fremantle IP. We will continue to hone our strategy for Canada and our global business by creating unique opportunities for our partners as we find, create and place irresistible entertainment. The year ahead will be absolutely fantastic. I cannot wait to share what we are working on next."