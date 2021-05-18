In a move designed to allow teams to capture and transport video wirelessly to the cloud production platform using the live video transport firm’s solutions, Grabyo has partnered with Dejero to provide broadcasters, publishers and content owners with what it says is a simplified end-to-end solution for remote video production and distribution.
The move will see Dejero mobile transmitters and video transport solutions integrated into Grabyo’s cloud video platform, which offers live broadcast production, live clipping, rapid editing and video distribution tools. The joint solution will then enable production teams to deliver live content to multiple broadcast, digital and social platforms simultaneously from any location.
In addition, Dejero says that by using its remote contribution solutions - in particular the EnGo 260 mobile transmitter, LivePlus mobile application for iOS or Android and patented smart blending technology - video can be reliably transported to Grabyo’s platform wirelessly. Smart Blending Technology is designed to create a resilient internet connection by aggregating multiple networks into a single service. This allows for the transmission of high-quality live video with latency as low as 0.8 seconds.
Once video is transported into the Grabyo cloud-based platform, accessed using only a web browser, users can produce, edit and distribute broadcast-quality live streams and real-time video clips from even the most challenging locations. Grabyo has direct integrations with all major social platforms and video players, such as Brightcove, Anvato and Comcast for direct video distribution. Grabyo is also integrated with multiple third-party production tools for live graphics authoring and audience participation features.
“We’re excited to bring this joint solution to market and provide production teams with a more flexible and robust way of working,” commented Grabyo president of Americas Mike Kelley. “Our mission is to future-proof video production workflows by building tools that are more accessible and easier to use. By partnering with Dejero we are able to remove the limitations that come with fixed-location productions, and create new opportunities to deliver more quality live video to consumers.”
“Dejero transmits high-quality, low latency live video to the cloud, enabling Grabyo’s flexible remote production tools to deliver professional and innovative content to digital and social platforms,” adds Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management, Dejero. “Combining these two solutions provides a powerful set of tools that untethers production teams and paves the way for innovation.”
