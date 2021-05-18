In a move designed to cash in on what is an increasingly important market in the country, A+E Networks International has promoted Helen Jurado to the position of vice president of international content sales for both the Latin American region and the growing US Hispanic (USH) market.
Jurado began her career at A+E Networks as senior director of international content sales for LATAM and USH, with oversight of A+E Networks International’s off net television sales to basic and pay cable entities, as well as new media platforms such as subscription and advertising video-on-demand (SVOD, AVOD).
Her promotion follows what is said to be successful a track record with the company since she first joined in 2017. Charged with expanding A+E Networks’ business throughout the LATAM and USH regions across all platforms, her recent accomplishments include an SVOD scripted deal with Globo Play in Brazil, and linear deals with Megavision, SBT Brazil, Univision and DirecTV.
Prior to joining A+E Jurado served as vice president of sales and business development at Cisneros Media Distribution (CMD). She also served as Vice President of sales and distribution, Latin America and US Hispanic for BBC Studios. During her tenure at BBC, Jurado became a member of its international executive team, and was responsible for negotiating output deals with Discovery Latin America, Globo TV and Netflix Latin America.
“Helen is a consummate sales executive whose vast knowledge and long-standing relationships throughout LATAM and USH have resulted in significant sales growth for A+E,” remarked Ellen Lovejoy, senior vice president and head of sales Americas and formats, to whom she will report. We look forward to continuing to expand our business in these exciting changing markets under Helen’s leadership.”
