The commercial arm of the German national broadcaster, ZDF Enterprises, has launched the distribution of the Swedish crime thriller Huss from Yellow Bird Productions.
Inspired by Helene Tursten’s best-selling novels, the series (5 x 90’, 10 x 45’), centres around Katarina Huss, an ambitious new graduate of Sweden’s police academy, who is drawn into a tangled web of corruption and betrayal.
Based in Gothenburg where Katarina’s mother, Irene Huss, is the deputy Chief of Police, the young police officer struggles to be accepted by her colleagues. As she familiarises herself with the surrounding tough neighbourhoods, Katerina soon realises that the squad she has been assigned to harbours a secret, something to do with the violent riots that occurred in the city. The underlying discontent with the leadership and her temporary promotion creates further tension that escalates as the young police officer finds out her mother is part of the cover-up.
The series is produced by Daniel Gylling (BBC’s Wallander) and directed by Jörgen Bergmark (Grey Zone, Beck) who is also the co-writer with Peter Lindblom, whose work includes the Swedish Wallander series. Katarina Huss is played by Swedish actress, playwright and director, Karin Franz Körlof (The Wife, The Restaurant), who was honoured by the Berlinale with the European Shooting Star award (2017).
ZDF Enterprises is a co-producer of the series along with leading Nordic drama firm Viaplay, Discovery and German broadcaster ZDF. ZDF Enterprises retaining international distribution rights. Commenting on the production, Robert Franke, vice president ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, said: “We are excited to be part of this major new drama, a complex thriller that has a fantastic array of talent behind it. There is a huge appetite in the market for procedural crime series which makes HUSS a key title in our scripted slate.”
