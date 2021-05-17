In anticipation of major sporting events taking places this summer following the relaxation of Covid rules, broadcast solutions specialist ES Broadcast has significantly expanded its equipment inventory in particular cameras and camcorders.
The company has revealed that it has invested in almost 100 UHD camera channels and 4K camcorders, including 24 Sony PXW-Z750 ENG camcorders, 42 Sony PXW-FX9 Super-35 camcorders, 25 Sony HDC-3500 channels and 10 Sony HDC-5500 channels.
Featuring global shutter, the ability to output 4K directly from the camera head and up to 8x high speed at 1080 50p and 2x in UHD, the HDC-5500 is said to bring ES Broadcast’s technology up to date and marks a continuation its longstanding commitment to providing Ultra HD technology across its equipment roster.
The company has also has bought more than 160 4K lenses as well as Canon UHD DIGISUPER 90 UJ90X9B box lenses and 155 barrel lenses from across Canon’s CJ and CN range of professional 4K lenses. Ten of each of Fujinon’s MK18-55mm T2.9 and MK50-135mm T2.9 lenses have also been added, as well as around 100 tripods from Vitec’s Sachtler and Vinten professional lines.
“The deferment of major sporting events until this summer, as well as the anticipated return of some live events, means we are expecting almost unprecedented demand for rental equipment,” commented ES Broadcast Group CEO Ben Murphy. “With this investment, we are continuing to support our clients in pushing the boundaries of their productions by ensuring our fleet offers the technical capability and scale that they need – this summer and beyond.”
