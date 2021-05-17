Not only bringing free video streaming to its retail customers, and marking a global first for the e-commerce giant, Amazon India has announced a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.
With the launch, Amazon India now has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. With the launch of miniTV, the e-commerce company says that the Amazon.in shopping app will have a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos.
The new miniTV offers what the service provider says is professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more. The list includes leading studios such as - TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians - Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.
Viewers will also be informed on latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti. Food lovers can enjoy content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. In the coming months, miniTV will add more new and exclusive videos.
miniTV is available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones and will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.
