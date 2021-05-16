Less than two weeks until the second event in the electric off-road racing series, Catalonian public broadcasting network TV3 has confirmed that it will broadcast the remainder of the season.
Based just outside Barcelona, TV3 is the most-watched station in the economic and cultural powerhouse boasting a14.6% audience share. Its digital platform, TV3-Televisió was in 2019, named as Catalonia’s leading web channel in terms of user numbers and video views.
As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. it also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.
The Extreme E season began with the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia on 3 April, and will go on to visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). The new deal will see all of Extreme E’s X Prix broadcast live and free to air in Catalan. Race coverage will also be streamed on TV3’s digital channel, TV3-Televisió.
“Extreme E’s mission to ‘race without trace’ whilst simultaneously raising awareness of climate issues, means it is vital that our series reaches as many audiences on as many platforms as possible throughout the world,” commented Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Working with TV3 will not only provide up to nine millions viewers in Catalonia with a thrilling and innovative motorsport championship, but also convey the message that we all need to play our part in looking after our planet.”
