Vincome International Studios and Telefe have started production on new comedy drama El Primero de Nosotros, starring Benjamín Vicuña, Paola Krum, Luciano Castro, Jorgelina Abruzzi, Damián de Santo, and Mercedes Funes.

El Primero de Nosotros follows a group of friends whose lives change forever in the wake of unexpected news that ends up generating a profound desire to rediscover their feelings and find the real purpose of being alive.

Written by Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto with the collaboration of Micaela Libson and Juan Ciuffo and the supervision and direction of Jorge Bechara, the series has two operating units under the direction of Pablo Vásquez and Pablo Ambrosino, respectively.

El Primero de Nosotros will be shot in Buenos Aires under enhanced Covid safety measures and protocols. Each filming unit has been strictly designed to follow international highest production standards and state-of-the-art technology to ensure the crew's wellbeing.