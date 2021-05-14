In a coup for the commercial department of the Irish national broadcaster, RTÉ Programme Sales has announced that Channel 5 in the UK has licensed five seasons of Coco Content-produced architectural home-design series Room To Improve.
The show follows one of Ireland’s most respected architects, Dermot Bannon, as he sets out to create a range of beautifully designed and cleverly built homes. The latest season gained an average 44.8% share for RTÉ One, where it airs in a primetime Sunday slot. Season 13 has already been greenlit by the Irish public broadcaster and is currently in production. Shifting between architect, designer and mediator, Bannon is passionate about design and will go to any lengths to persuade homeowners to embrace his ambitious ideas.
Under the deal with the Viacom-owned UK station, Channel 5 has acquired 32 hours of Room To Improve, representing seasons eight to 12, which will be shown daily in a lunchtime slot from 17 May 2021. Other recent deals for Room To Improve include The Home Channel in South Africa, AMC Networks for Spektrum Home in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, and Kontent for Russia and CEE. The show is also available on VOD via Amazon, Tubi and Shelter.
“Dermot Bannon is Ireland’s top TV architect and is fast becoming a global talent,” said Edel Edwards, head of programme sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, commenting on the sale to Channel 5. “We’ve had great success with Dermot’s previous series, Incredible Homes, in which he visits fabulous and unusual living spaces in the world’s coolest capitals. Now, this returning evergreen of a series will be available for the first time to audiences in the UK — and we couldn’t be more delighted.”
Added COCO Content CEO Linda Cullen: “We are thrilled to know that our very precious series Room To Improve will be aired on Channel 5 – our UK neighbours are sure to fall in love with Dermot as much as we all have ourselves.”
