Samsung TV Plus UK has announced the launch of the Revry linear channel as the first home for queer entertainment on Samsung’s Smart TVs.

The launch of Revry in the UK is Samsung’s only LGBTQ network partner providing thousands of hours of domestic and international LGBTQ entertainment to Samsung Smart TV owners. As the first LGBTQ streaming network, Revry offers free live TV channels and on-demand viewing of LGBTQ movies, shows, music, news, and exclusive originals.

Damian Pelliccione, CEO and Co-Founder at Revry, said: “The launch of our live linear channel on Samsung TV Plus UK shows our commitment to the Samsung TV Plus vision and allows Revry to expand its audience in a meaningful way. Partnering with Samsung helps our mission of inspiring exploration of diverse and inclusive LGBTQ programming and representation across the world.”

Revry’s slate of programming includes: the Wes Anderson-style Revry Original comedy series Sink Sank Sunk, starring Laura Linney; James Franco playing icon Allan Ginsberg in Howl; Penélope Cruz in Ma Ma; music legend David Byrne in Contemporary Color; the second season of the global reality TV series, Putting On and more than 100 new titles being added during Pride season.