Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a cloud-based intelligent subscription solution using SAP Business Technology Platform, to help the media and publishing industry move to subscription-based order-to-cash processes for physical and digital content.

Media and publishing has moved away from traditional one-off selling to a recurring revenue model based on consumption. End consumers are looking for flexible ‘pay per use’ or ‘time-bound subscription’ options to enable ‘pay for value’, which has led enterprises to adopt customer-centric experience models that ensure long-term customer engagement.

TCS’s Intelligent Subscription solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalise content curation and offer recommendations based on user profiles, preferences and past subscriptions. This helps enterprises sell digital experiences and adopt new subscription and pricing models. The single source platform for digital and physical content enables companies to bundle their offerings to deliver better value to end consumers. The solution is part of SAP’s industry cloud solutions for the media industry and can be adopted by enterprises across industries looking to set up new subscription or consumption-based business models on a single, automated platform.

Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS, said: “TCS’s Intelligent Subscription solution leverages our contextual knowledge in the media and publishing industry and our deep expertise in evolving innovative business models, to help organisations reimagine their business, enhance customer experience and unlock continuous business value.”

Added Richard Whittington, Global Head, Media & Publishing, SAP SE: “We are pleased to work with TCS on this industry cloud solution. SAP has a long history of business innovation and providing technology to the world’s leading media and publishing firms and will continue to support them with our industry cloud strategy. By leveraging the industry expertise, commitment to quality delivery, and customer focus, the teams at TCS and SAP are helping businesses make the transformational move to the Intelligent Enterprise.”