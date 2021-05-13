Insights released by leading advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) provider Tubi has uncovered emerging trends that point to continued growth of consumer streaming a year after the Covid-19 pandemic began significantly impacting the US in March 2020.
The survey found that half of Americans turned to AVOD over the past year as overall video streaming consumption skyrocketed with 70% of Americans participating in the study watching more TV now than they were in March 2020.
The Stream report also found that 49% of people were searching for ways to pay less for their streaming services in 2021 than they did in 2020, with many turning to AVOD as a solution to cure subscription fatigue. Nearly a third (32%) of people in the study plan on cancelling a subscription streaming service (SVOD) they currently use, with one in three (33%) citing cost as their reason to cancel a subscription.
With half of those in the study turning to free ad-supported streaming services over the past year, 29% among this group did so as a way to cut costs, while 39% did so as a way to supplement their subscription services. The study revealed that consumers crave variety, with 40% of those surveyed noting that a large library of movies and TV shows is important to them in a streaming service, followed by the service being free or affordable (38%).
While more than half of those surveyed (55%) used streaming as an escape from their daily lives, many were also watching more news to keep up with the current events in 2020, with 55% also watching more news now than they were prior to the beginning of the pandemic. Respondents watched local news the most (53%) followed by national news (45%).
The average person was found to be streaming three additional hours each day since that time. Tubi said it has seen this upward trend among its own viewers over the last year, recently announcing a record-setting total view time (TVT) of 798 million hours during the first quarter this year, up 54% year-over-year, and a platform-best 276 million hours of TVT in March.
“Movies and TV shows served as a much-needed escape and form of entertainment over this past year,” said Natalie Bastian, vice president, marketing at Tubi. “As many viewers turned to streaming, Tubi experienced exponential growth over the last year with no signs of slowing down—we saw 2.5 billion hours streamed in 2020 alone and we’re continuing to shatter records in 2021.”
