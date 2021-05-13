With UK consumers turning to TV during lockdowns, UK viewers spent £5.6 billion in 2020 on TV sets and services, and bought more than 4.2 million 4K Ultra HD TVs according to the latest State of the Nation report from The Digital TV Group (DTG).
In its annual anticipated national TV trends survey the centre for UK digital TV noted that the UK television industry remains at the forefront of broadcast technology and digital television innovation, despite the challenging global circumstances. It stressed that UK companies have continued to provide world firsts, building on previous notable achievements in the digital television landscape, further enhancing consumer experiences.
The £5.6 billion was spent by consumers on TV sets, set-top boxes and media streamers in 2020, up 13% on 2019. TV set sales alone grew by 17%, the highest annual growth in a generation. In addition, a total of £12.0 billion was spent on pay-TV and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, home video and the TV licence in 2020, flat compared with 2019, despite a 5% decline in licence fee collections. Whilst SVOD services generated £2.4 billion in consumer spend in 2020, total TV advertising revenues were over twice as large.
The DTG noted that with connected hardware and streaming service uptake increasing, consumers were looking for seamless solutions to increase their enjoyment in a fragmented viewing landscape. It found easy switching between apps and channels was cited by 69% of respondents as an important factor when buying their next TV, whilst consumers also cited features enabling ease of finding content as key improvements they would like to see.
Going forward, the State of the Nation report noted that a shift towards IP-based viewing has led to further fragmentation of viewing and platforms, partly driven by global streaming services driving additional consumer choice. With this trend expected to continue moving forwards, it advised the UK television industry to continue to embrace collaboration to maintain its significance and stature on the global stage.
And it was not just the viewing experience that is important to the consumer, sustainability credentials were high on the list of priorities, while, crucially, almost half of respondents would be willing to pay a premium for greener streaming.
“This is our second annual State of the Nation survey, and what a year it was.With the TV becoming even more of a home hub during lockdown, we included the consumer viewpoint to identify the areas of real opportunity for our members and for our sector,” remarked DTG chief executive Richard Lindsay-Davies.
