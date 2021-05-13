Over-the-top (OTT) subscription video platform Alchimie has joined forces with independent programming and formats distributor All3Media International to co-publish lifestyle and design SVOD channel Inside Outside in the US.
The genre-led SVOD channel which focuses on interior and garden design, features hit shows from All3 including Gardeners World with Monty Don, Big Dreams, Small Spaces and the Great Interior Design Challenge amongst lots of others. The channel will now be available on subscription on Alchimie’s newly launched TVPlayer US platform and all main digital platforms.
The deal also sees 400 hours of All3Media International’s premium factual content being placed onto Alchimie’s French-speaking European network of themed SVOD channels. This incorporates a range of factual content, documentaries that provide insight to the British Royal Family to Alchimie’s network of French language SVODs across Europe. Programmes include Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story, The Real Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, The Royal Wives of Windsor, William and Kate; Inside A Royal Marriage, The Royal House of Windsor, Paxman on The Queen’s Children and Secrets of the Royal Babies.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Alchimie to continue to grow our award-winning Inside Outside – House and Garden SVOD service in the US,” commented Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development at All3Media International. “We also look forward to working with Alchimie to bring a range of high quality non-scripted content to their OTT SVOD services in Europe, starting with this strong collection of Royal content.”
Alchimie founder and CEO Nicolas d’Hueppe added: “All3Media International is renowned for its fantastic factual content. Our new strategic content and channel partnership shows that we share a vision and understand the commercial potential of OTT to introduce great existing shows to hungry new audiences.”
