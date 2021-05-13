Having collapsed in spectacular style after providing video services for over 100 operators, MobiTV has now seen its assets and patents acquired by TiVo.
The wholly-owned Xperi Holding Corporation subsidiary emerged as the successful bidder at an auction to acquire the MobiTV assets after it entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in March 2021.
MobiTV delivers a full TV platform, including live and on-demand content, network recording functionality and transport rights. Among the company’s clients was T-Mobile USA which deployed MobiTV technology for its mobile video service until the operator decided only weeks ago to offer YouTube technology instead.
The acquisition by TiVo includes MobiTV’s patent portfolio, which is highly complementary to Xperi’s existing media patent portfolio. TiVo said it sees the MobiTV solution as capable of providing “an attractive” extension of its IPTV pay-TV service offerings by adding managed services with the ability to reduce deployment time and onboarding costs. MobiTV is also seen as being able to help increase TiVo’s IPTV penetration with US pay-TV operators, enabling them to rapidly launch a branded, fully featured, app-based pay-TV service.
“The acquisition of the MobiTV assets immediately expands our capabilities and the addressable market for our IPTV solutions, helping to secure TiVo’s position as a leading provider of pay-TV solutions,” explained Xperi chief executive officer Jon Kirchner. “As a result, the acquisition of MobiTV’s managed service assets will help accelerate our growth in the IPTV market through an increased subscriber footprint.”
The closing of the transaction is subject to various conditions, including approval by the bankruptcy court. Subject to bankruptcy court approval and pending closing, Xperi expects MobiTV’s operations to continue in the ordinary course with the acquisition expected to close by early June 2021 and to be accretive beginning in 2022.
