It will enable TV Cabo São Paulo’s SATTV service to provide a range of OTT and IPTV channels to its subscribers, including content that Setplex offers to its Latin American customers. The deal marks Setplex’s first entry into the Brazilian TV market.

SATTV offers full internet and video services for more than 50 ISPs from the entire Brazilian region. With Setplex, SATTV can flexibly manage its roll-out of channels and can monetise subscriber upsells efficiently. Setplex provides a one-stop service that includes everything from encoding and transcoding of video to the development of multi-screen apps, delivery of content via content delivery network (CDN), security management, and real-time analytics.

Setplex has developed its Nora platform as a complete OTT/IPTV middleware solution that delivers TV, video-on-demand (VOD), catch-up TV, digital video recorder (DVR) and interactive services for customers in any IP-based network. Setplex Nora enables delivery of content to all major devices, including smart TVs, set-top boxes, iOS, Android, and PC/Mac/Linux environments.

“The ease of integration of the Setplex platform is the key difference-maker for us, in viewing how we grow a business that could determine how we engage and manage subscriber growth going forward,” said SATTV, in a statement. “There is a holistic view of what customers need that is evident in how Setplex has designed its offering, and we see them as a strategic partner as much as a trusted vendor.”

Marc Mulgrum, senior vice president of sales, Setplex, added: “We need to provide a world-class turn-key system for customers who seek the highest-quality video supported over all devices and with a breadth of content that they can manage and grow over time. We offer the right mix of simple, powerful, affordable solutions for all sizes of customers, and can rapidly assist with the build-out of next-generation OTT and IPTV services. SATTV is an ideal example of how Setplex can assist a customer build and grow an OTT service in a crowded market.”