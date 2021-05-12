Aiming to capture the current US Latino audience across every screen, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has unveiled its 2021-2022 programming line-up which it says will bolster its position as the leading multiplatform content creator for today’s Latino.
The new slate offers 1,000 hours of original scripted and unscripted content and encompasses sporting events and trusted news. This says Telemundo will shape a new era in Hispanic media with culture-centric narratives that meaningfully engage marketers with the full spectrum of Latino audiences across every screen.
At the head of the new season’s line-up are two original Super Series including the return of ratings powerhouse La Reina del Sur for its third season (pictured), and Malverde: El Santo Patron, said to be the network’s first-ever period drama Super Series. Also premiering is Diario de un Gigoló, a story about an unexpected and complicated love; an all-new dramedy, Parientes a la Fuerza; and the return of the iconic series Pasión de Gavilanes.
Telemundo will also introduce two new reality shows, La Casa de los Famosos, a look into a group of celebrities living together and Así se Baila, a dance competition where celebrities and their loved ones put their relationships and dancing skills to test, in addition to the sixth season of Exatlón Estados Unidos, the leading family-friendly sports reality competition show on Hispanic media. On the sports side, Telemundo Deportes will air more than 300 hours of coverage of the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo this summer and offer extensive coverage of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.
“With Latinos surpassing $1.7 trillion in purchasing power, every company in America should build strong relationships with this audience to grow their business today and into the future,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises commenting on the slate. “As the leading producer of Spanish-language scripted content, we are uniquely positioned to deliver for our audience on every screen. This coming season we’re doubling down on our commitment and investments to super-serve Latinos with the best entertainment content, world class sports events and most trusted news they want and need, delivered on the devices they prefer.”
