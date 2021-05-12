Hot on the heels of announcing that it was opening a new production business and as part of its commitment to premiere at least 40 original productions in 2021 Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group has announced the latest original series for its Viaplay Original service.
Starring an international and Nordic cast with a terrorist plot in London as its backdrop, suspense drama Red Election will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2021.
The drama features Danish secret service agent Katrine (Victoria Carmen Sonne) and British intelligence agent Beatrice (Lydia Leonard) pitched together in a desperate race against time. Caught in a web of lies, murder and power struggles, they soon realise they can’t trust anybody. And is the deadly conspiracy only part of a far-reaching geopolitical masterplan?
Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and James D’Arcy (Broadchurch) will also headline the UK-set production, along with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Lorraine Burroughs.
Red Election is directed by Jill Robertson (Harlots, Humans) and Paul Murphy (Death in Paradise, Doctor Who) and is produced by Veronika Eriksson and Christian Alveborg at Sweden’s Mopar Studios which also made NENT Group’s The Last Journey of the Vikings. Jill Robertson is executive producer along with Moreyba Bidessie for A+E Networks. The 10-episode series is created by Mopar’s William Diskay and Jonas Fors together with Ola Norén, Roland Ulvselius and lead writer Stephen Brady (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man).
Commenting on the production, NENT Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam said: “The stakes couldn’t be higher in this tense and absorbing story of international intrigue with a truly stellar cast. At the same time, the complex relationship between the two lead characters gives the series a very human centre. Red Election is NENT Group’s latest spectacular international co-production that shows how quickly our storytelling is moving to the global stage.”
