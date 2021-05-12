



In an offering designed to strengthen advertisers’ ability to reach and engage audiences with a greater breadth and depth of data-driven insights, Tremor Video has launched technology to score the emotional impact of connected TV (CTV) and video advertising campaigns.

Putting the launch into context, the programmatic video platform provider said that with connected TV (CTV) experiencing unprecedented growth and advertisers leveraging all-screen video strategies more than ever before, it was important that brands’ messages connect meaningfully with consumers on an emotional level while driving enhanced performance of campaigns across all screens.



Tremor added that the need to connect emotionally with consumers was particularly relevant in light of how quickly advertisers have had to adjust their messaging with the onset and continuation of Covid-19 and other events of the past year.



Designed to maximise audience engagement and optimise campaign performance for advertisers across connected TV (CTV) and video, the proprietary UnrulyEQ suite of data-driven audience and content testing solutions uses a blend of facial coding and survey-based techniques. It is designed to equip brands and agencies with a more comprehensive understanding of their advertising content’s emotional impact and the emotional intensity felt by consumers upon viewing video creative throughout the full campaign lifecycle.



By leveraging EQ insights, Tremor assured advertisers that they could fine-tune campaign messaging and activation by customising video creative and targeting in order to reach the most receptive audiences, drive brand uplift, favourability, advocacy, purchase intent and completed video view rates. The company asserts that completion rates are as much as 38% higher for EQ audiences applied in isolation compared with third-party data.



“EQ exemplifies our commitment and unique ability to empower our clients with innovative solutions that maximise the connective relationship between data, audiences, creative and delivery,” said Anthony Flaccavento, chief revenue officer, Tremor Video. “Advertisers that have added EQ to their media toolkit are at a distinct advantage relative to their competition, in that they more acutely understand which video creative resonates with consumers and drives them to take action.”



Revealing how such technology can be used to her company’s advantage, Dani Hussey, senior manager – brand marketing, Dropbox added: “Finding unique ways to engage with our audiences is of paramount importance to our team…These solutions allow us to better understand the emotion-based profiles of our customers and leverage these insights to reach them in more relevant ways, while driving stronger results for our campaigns.”