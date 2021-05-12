Supporting growth in Japan as well as markets around the world, KDDI will use the Media Links MD8000-100G Edition in its 100Gb/s network build-out, which represents a 10x bandwidth increase from previous 10Gb/s rates.



KDDI provides video and data transmission services within Japan and around the world. Through seamless connection of the MD8000-100G Edition to its high speed network backbone, KDDI now has the opportunity to greatly expand its multi-channel capacity to its customers and end-users.



The enhanced, higher capacity solution is attributed with allowing KDDI to transport more media channels than ever before.